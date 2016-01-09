Book Nook: Brave Enough, by Cheryl Strayed
Has our society got you down? Is our culture depressing you? Have you been unlucky in love? Are you tired of feeling like somebody's punching bag? I have just the book for you. The eminently quotable Cheryl Strayed has put together a self-help book called "Brave Enough." You might know Strayed as the writer who brought us the mega-memoir "Wild." She has a terse, pithy, and succulent mode of expression.
Perhaps you spurn the "self-help" category? I know that I do. Don't ignore this book. This is an inspiring collection of Cheryl's most resonant quotes. Here's an example:
"It's folly to measure your success in money or fame. Success is measured only by your ability to say yes to these two questions:
- Did I do the work I needed to do?
- Did I give it everything I had?"
Cheryl Strayed never does things dispassionately. She writes like a dream. What a magnificent woman to interview.
