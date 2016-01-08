What's Great in Dayton: January 8 - 14, 2016

Need something to do tonight? Why not go to the movies. At 7:30pm at the you can see the 1986 action drama, Top Gun. This is open to the public and it includes an introduction to the film, café style seating, popcorn and soft drinks.

Experience Ohio as it was over 10,000 years ago when you walk along a mile-long boardwalk through this 450 acres of the Cedar Bog Nature Preserve. You will learn about the Cedar Bog’s history, the plants and animals. This is on Saturday, 10am – noon.

The Lincoln Society of Dayton will meet on Sunday at 2:00pm in the IAMS Room at Carillon Park and they will continue the series of viewing Lincoln, As Others Knew Him. Mrs. Keckley served Mary Lincoln during the White House years as her seamstress and confidante and an actress will be presenting the Elizabeth Keckley's story. The program is open to all without charge. Light refreshments will follow the program and there will be an update on the Statue campaign.

Also on Sunday, at 2:00 PM at Wright Memorial Public Library . This is about the warm and inviting houses, furniture, lighting and decorative arts between 1900-1929. It unravels the mysteries of one of the most misunderstood design styles in the Oakwood and Dayton area by investigating the Mission Style furniture of Stickley, pottery of Rookwood, metal work of Roycroft and works of other artisans.

And next week is the famous production. They are doing Mary Poppins as a musical. This is Thursday through Sunday at The Victoria Theatre.

