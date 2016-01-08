Brussels Police Find Traces Of Bombs In Apartment Linked To Paris Attacks

A fingerprint of Paris bombing suspect Salah Abdeslam has been found in an apartment in the Schaerbeek district of Brussels, officials say, along with traces of explosives and handmade belts.

The federal prosecutor's office says that after the apartment was rented under an assumed name, people involved in November's deadly attacks in Paris may have used the space to produce explosives and prepare for the attack.

The apartment was first investigated in December, and its contents were publicly confirmed today — including traces of TATP, the same explosive used in the Paris attacks.

Abdeslam remains at large. Investigators believe he's the only person who took part in the Paris attacks to escape alive.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.