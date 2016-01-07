Book Nook: Home By Nightfall, by Charles Finch

If you enjoy reading from the genre readers call cozy mysteries then I would suggest that you check out the wonderful series featuring the Victorian detective Charles Lenox. Charles Finch has crafted a delightful group of page turners that are perfect for those cold winter nights with a cat in the lap and a hot cup of tea close at hand. A steaming fire in the grate, if you have one, could make it almost heavenly.

After you read this latest installment I think you'll probably want to back track and read them all. Finch is a talent on the rise and his character Charles Lenox is a classic sleuth in the vein of Sherlock Holmes.

