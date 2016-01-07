100-Year-Old Webster Street Bridge To Come Down

Beginning Monday, January 11 th, the Webster Street Bridge in downtown Dayton will be shut down.

The city of Dayton says it’s tearing down the 100-year-old structure and will replace it with a new one at a cost of more than $10 million dollars.

The city issued a statement saying demolition and construction of the new bridge is expected to be complete by November 2017 and it will feature “wider sidewalks, enhanced lighting and observation plazas.”

In the meantime, Monument Avenue and Keowee Streets will serve as alternate routes for motorists.

The city says street improvements on both sides of the new bridge are also included in the project.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story gave the expected completion date as November 2016. The actual expected date is November 2017.

