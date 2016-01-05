© 2020 WKSU
Watch: President Obama Gets Emotional Talking About Gun Control

By Eyder Peralta
Published January 5, 2016 at 12:26 PM EST
President Barack Obama announces steps the administration is taking to reduce gun violence while delivering a statement today in the East Room of the White House.
President Obama wept this afternoon as he remembered the children who were killed by a mass shooter in Newtown, Conn.

Bill has the news on the executive actions Obama was detailing. But we wanted to call out the moment of the speech where the president became emotional.

It came as he remembered the first-grade victims of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

"Every time I think about those kids, it gets me mad," the president said, wiping away tears. "And by the way, it happens on the streets of Chicago every day."

Here's video via CNN:

And here's a bit more of what followed:

If you remember, President Obama also wiped away tears the day of the Sandy Hook shooting.

"The majority of those who died today were children, beautiful little kids between the ages of five and 10 years old," Obama said, pausing to compose himself.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
