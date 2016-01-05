Report: Shootings In Cincinnati Increase Nearly 28 Percent

A newspaper is reporting that shootings in Cincinnati increased nearly 28 percent in 2015 compared with the previous year, and the city's mayor says reducing gun violence is the top priority in the new year.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the number of shooting victims last year was 479, the highest since the 510 reported in 2006. The newspaper also reports homicides increased to 71 in 2015, up nearly 13 percent over 2014.

Political and law enforcement officials say they are working to find answers to the violence outbreak.

Mayor John Cranley told the newspaper Monday that police are working with community leaders in an effort to reduce the violence and Cincinnati is recommitting to an initiative that tries to target repeat offenders and create interagency cooperation.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .