Helton Selected To Succeed Joyner As President Of Wittenberg

Dr. Dick Helton has been named the interim president of Wittenberg University. Helton is stepping in after Dr. Laurie Joyner’s resignation in November.

Helton recently served as president of Vincennes University in Indiana, and also spent time serving as a superintendent in the Indiana school system. He holds a Ph.D from Indiana State University.

Wittenberg hired Joyner to be its first female president in July of 2012. Her resignation in November followed an announcement that the university was implementing $6.5 million dollars in budget cuts and was suing the law firm of Martin, Brown, Hull and Harper for allegedly providing bad legal advice that caused the school to suffer severe financial losses.

Helton will take over as Wittenberg's president on January 11th.

