© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Helton Selected To Succeed Joyner As President Of Wittenberg

WYSO | By Wayne Baker
Published January 5, 2016 at 6:54 PM EST

Dr. Dick Helton has been named the interim president of Wittenberg University. Helton is stepping in after Dr. Laurie Joyner’s resignation in November.

Helton recently served as president of Vincennes University in Indiana, and also spent time serving as a superintendent in the Indiana school system. He holds a Ph.D from Indiana State University.

Wittenberg hired Joyner to be its first female president in July of 2012. Her resignation in November followed an announcement that the university was implementing $6.5 million dollars in budget cuts and was suing the law firm of Martin, Brown, Hull and Harper for allegedly providing bad legal advice that caused the school to suffer severe financial losses.

cleardot.gif

Helton will take over as Wittenberg's president on January 11th.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .

Wayne Baker
See stories by Wayne Baker