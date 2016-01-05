© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Book Nook: Lincoln and the Power of the Press - the War for Public Opinion, by Harold Holzer

WYSO | By Vick Mickunas
Published January 5, 2016 at 2:51 PM EST
51pyhlwts1l._sx333_bo1_204_203_200_.jpg

Harold Holzer has dedicated much of his life to the study of one of our greatest presidents. Abraham Lincoln. Holzer has written many books about Lincoln and his recent book "Lincoln and the Power of the Press - the War for Public Opinion" was the one that finally delivered the ultimate honor for a Lincoln scholar. Holzer won the Lincoln Prize for it. 

Holzer writes exceptional books and he's an absolute delight to interview. I'm sure you'll understand what I mean as you listen to this one.

The Book Nook on WYSO is made possible by five local library systems in southwest Ohio:  the Greene County Public LibraryWashington-Centerville Public Library, MidPointe Library SystemClark County Public Library and the Dayton Metro Library.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit WYSO.

Vick Mickunas
See stories by Vick Mickunas