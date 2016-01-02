From The Array To The Dining Hall - The Antioch Word Looks At The Life Cycle Of The Solar Sheep

At Antioch College, there are solar array fields with solar panels that soak up the sun and convert it to energy for the college to use. These have been around for a couple of years, and have worked extremely well for the college. For a few years on the Antioch College Farm, sheep have been raised for meat for consumption in the dining halls. This year, Antioch College implemented a new program where they combined these two things together, the solar array and the sheep, to make a pilot program to cut down on fossil fuel emissions.

The Antioch Word is a monthly podcast for the Antioch College community, about Antioch College. It is written and produced by Antioch College students working at WYSO.

