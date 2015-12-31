© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Munich Police Warn Of Impending Terrorist Attack, Clear 2 Rail Stations

By Merrit Kennedy
Published December 31, 2015 at 5:45 PM EST
Armed German police on duty at the main railway station in central Munich on New Year's Eve.
Armed German police on duty at the main railway station in central Munich on New Year's Eve.

Munich police say they have credible information about an impending terrorist attack and have evacuated two railway stations, NPR's Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson reports.

The warning, posted on the official Munich Police Twitter account, also advised people to avoid gathering at the central train station or at Pasing train station.

Soraya says no trains are being allowed to approach the two stations.

This comes during New Year's Eve celebrations. The police gave this warning less than an hour before midnight Munich local time.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Merrit Kennedy
Merrit Kennedy is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers a broad range of issues, from the latest developments out of the Middle East to science research news.
See stories by Merrit Kennedy