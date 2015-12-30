Ohio Court Allows Lawsuits Over Police Video To Continue

The Ohio Supreme Court is allowing lawsuits that sought copies of police dash cam and body cam video to continue.

In separate 5-2 decisions Wednesday the court ordered lawyers on both sides to submit all arguments and counter-arguments by the end of February.

At issue is State Highway Patrol dash cam video of a high-speed chase on Jan. 22 on Interstate 71 through Warren and Hamilton counties, and body-cam video involving the July 19 fatal shooting of a black motorist in a traffic stop by a white University of Cincinnati police officer.

Copies of videos in both cases were eventually released, meaning the court is now interested in hearing arguments about broader public records questions raised by police dash cam and body cam video.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .