Suburbia Registered Strongest Opposition To Ohio Pot Issue

Final election results show that opposition was strongest in suburbia to Ohio's first-in-the-nation effort to legalize medical and recreational marijuana in a single vote.

About 7 in 10 voters in counties ringing Columbus and Toledo voted against November's Issue 3, as did over 60 percent in counties outside Dayton, Cleveland and Cincinnati. That's according to an analysis provided to The Associated Press by Columbus-based election statistics expert Mike Dawson.

The legalization question failed in all 88 Ohio counties. The data showed its narrowest defeat was in blue-collar Jefferson County, along the Ohio River in eastern Ohio; its widest was in rural Putnam County, in northwest Ohio.

Figures show urban voters were about 5 percentage points more favorable toward the proposal than the rest of Ohio.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .