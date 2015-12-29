Cleveland Residents Protest Lack Of Charges In Tamir Rice Case

Monday’s announcement from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty of no charges against the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of 12 year old Tamir Rice left some local residents shocked and upset, and a few of them decided to express their feelings in the form of a protest march, despite rainy cold weather.

They started at Cudell Recreation Center on Cleveland’s west side, where Tamir Rice was killed in November 2014. After a short prayer, about 2 dozen protesters took over the street as they chanted and marched to voice their opposition at the lack of charges in the Rice case.

Several members of the group noted a lack of surprise over the highly anticipated decision. But for Clevelander Jonathan McGreal, the reason to march was simple.

“We’re all out here, we’re all pretty angry, pretty upset, and we want to make that heard. We want to call attention to those feelings.”

Earlier in the day, a few local activists gathered in front of the city’s Justice Center until police put up barriers and the group dispersed.

