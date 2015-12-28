Increase Puts Ohio Gas Prices Closer To $2 As Year Ends

Ohio drivers are seeing slightly higher prices at the pump as 2015 comes to an end.The state average for a gallon of regular fuel was about $1.89 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's up 8 cents from a week ago but down 16 cents compared with this time last year.

Ohio's prices have been running below the national average for regular gas, which was $2.00 to start this week. A year ago, it was about $2.30.

The relatively low gas prices in recent weeks have been attributed decreases in crude oil prices and the price drop typical in winter months due to lower demand.s year ends

