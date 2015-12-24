Feds Say 218,000 Ohioans Enroll In Marketplace Health Plans

Federal officials say more than 218,000 Ohioans have enrolled in health plans through the federal marketplace.

The enrollment figures released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reflect those who picked plans or renewed coverage for 2016 from November 1st through December 19th. Nationally, more than 8.2 million people signed up or were automatically re-enrolled.

Open enrollment ends on January 31st. People who remain uninsured after that risk rising fines.

Officials say nearly 57 percent of Ohio enrollees can find plan premiums for $75 per month or less after tax credits.

Ohio is one of 38 states that use the federal health insurance marketplace created by President Barack Obama's health law. People can enroll in coverage through the website, HealthCare.gov

