Dispute Over Ohio's Voting Rules In Hands Of Federal Judge

A legal dispute over changes to voting rules in swing state Ohio is now in the hands of a federal judge.

At issue are a series of Republican-backed revisions that Democrats allege disproportionately burden black voters and those who lean Democratic. Such policies include the elimination of a week of early voting in which Ohioans could also register to vote.

Plaintiffs, who include the state's Democratic Party, want the court to block the policies from being enforced. They claim the burden on voters outweighs any benefit to the state. But the state's attorneys say the voting changes were minor and Ohioans have many opportunities to vote.

Both sides filed their closing comments with the court on Tuesday. They now await a ruling from U.S. District Judge Michael Watson.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .