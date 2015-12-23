© 2020 WKSU
Book Nook: Her, by Harriet Lane

WYSO | By Vick Mickunas
Published December 23, 2015 at 11:36 AM EST
41kzvdb9htl._sx321_bo1_204_203_200__0.jpg

Do you like to read books that leave you feeling slightly uneasy? "Her" by Harriet Lane is a book that on the surface might appear to be the story about a friendship between two women who live in a London suburb. But after you have been reading it for a while you'll start to feel that there's something much more sinister going on here. 

"Her" is the cleverest, creepiest story that I have read this year. The author has this subtle, edgy way of building the tension and the suspense. And when you get to the end of this story I think that you will agree that is was brilliant and profoundly disturbing and the very stuff of our nightmares. I loved it!

Vick Mickunas
