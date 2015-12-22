© 2020 WKSU
WATCH: SpaceX Celebrates A Spectacular Accomplishment

By Eyder Peralta
Published December 22, 2015 at 8:15 AM EST
A handout picture made available by SpaceX shows a nine-minute exposure picture of the launch, re-entry and landing burns of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
It is without a doubt a spectacular moment for the space industry: Just months after the setback of a launch explosion, a SpaceX rocket managed to launch satellites into space, then tumble back to Earth, use rockets to stabilize itself and stick the landing on a small pad in Florida.

We touched on the news earlier. But we just wanted to make sure you take a look at the video of the scene at the company's headquarters in California the moment SpaceX employees realized that the rocket had landed safely.

It is well worth a couple of minutes of your day. Here's video featuring SpaceX hosts. Warning, there's a fleeting expletive:

Corrected: December 22, 2015 at 12:00 AM EST
An earlier version of this post said that the first phase of SpaceX's rocket landed on a barge. It actually landed on a pad at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
