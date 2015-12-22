Term Limited Widener Won't Seek Another Seat Next Year

Republican State Sen. Chris Widener has reached his term limit and won't seek election next year. Widener serves Clark, Madison and Greene counties, and is in the process of completing his second four-year term.

Widener is term limited in the Ohio Senate, where he is currently the president pro tempore so he can’t run again. He has also served in the Ohio House of Representatives.

Lining up already to run for Widener's seat is Republican State Representative Bob Hackett, who currently holds the 74th district seat, which serves portions of Clark, Greene and Madison counties. Democrats Matthew Kirk of Yellow Springs, and Michael Gilbert of Springfield have filed to run along with Brian Walton, a Republican from Beavercreek.

