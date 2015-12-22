Ohio Hires PR Firm To Manage Police-Community Relations Campaign

Credit User: Scott Davidson / Flickr/Creative Commons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is using a public relations and marketing firm in a campaign aimed at promoting stronger relationships between communities and law enforcement.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety says Columbus-based Warhol & WALL ST. will work with a state advisory board on the public awareness campaign planned for this spring.

Ohio's public safety director, John Born, is chairman of the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board. He says the campaign's goal is to create a better understanding between communities and law enforcement.

The governor created the advisory board after a series of fatal police shootings in Ohio, including the death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland.

The state says the awareness campaign includes educating law enforcement about how to better interact with communities and informing communities about law enforcement duties.

