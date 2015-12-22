Amid 2016 Run, Kasich Touts Accomplishments As Ohio Governor

Republican presidential contender and Ohio Gov. John Kasich wants further cuts to the state's income tax - even in a year that saw certain small-business taxes reduced to zero and across-the-board reductions statewide.

Kasich has advocated eliminating Ohio's income tax since his first run for governor in 2010. He said during year-end remarks Tuesday that further reductions remain a goal though Ohio's economic position is strong. He said the budget is balanced, the state's rainy day fund is strong and wages and job totals are rising.

Kasich joined his lieutenant governor and legislative leaders at a Westerville Chamber of Commerce event.

Kasich said Ohio's drug problem is "just horrible" and must be addressed and he'd also like to see sweeping reform in how public education is delivered.

