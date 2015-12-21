WYSO Weekend: December 20, 2015

In this edition of WYSO Weekend: We’ll introduce you to the folks operating Matthew’s Closet in Dayton. It’s a free clothing ministry serving those in need. We’ve also got Veterans Voices and WYSO’s Lewis Wallace takes up to the rolling Appalachian foothills south of Chillicothe, in Pike County—it’s one of the poorest areas in the state. Lewis will report on how things could get worse for this community. See the full details below.

On December1 st , Carillon Historical Park rang in a brand new tradition with the unveiling of a towering 200-feet Tree of Light. 20,000 shining bulbs and 25,000 feet of cable in the form of a Christmas Tree. The spectacle created quite a buzz among residents but alas, the display covering the was damaged by Strong winds early last Monday morning. Dayton History President, Brady Kress tells us how the Tree came to be and what’s to happen in the future.

Veterans of Foreign Wars, or more commonly known as VFWs, began in 1899, when veterans of the Spanish­American War and the Philippine Insurrection founded local groups to foster camaraderie among United States veterans of overseas conflicts. Today, there are over 6,700 VFWs worldwide. But like many fraternal organizations, the future of the VFW depends largely on its ability to attract younger members. Army veteran, and Wright State student, Adrian Hill has today's Veterans' Voices story. *Veterans Voices is produced in collaboration with the Veteran and Military Center at Wright State University. Funding for this series comes from Ohio Humanities.

Throughout the year on this program we feature local non-profits who are providing services to people in need. This week we spoke to two of the people who operate Matthew’s Closet on Brown Street in Dayton, which provides clothing and other items - at no cost – to those people in need. In this interview you’ll hear from Director of Ministry MichaelTarzinski, and the Reverend JuliaRoat-Ablawith the Dayton Central Church of the Nazarene. She starts by telling us how the charity is serving the communities of South Park and beyond.

The town ofPiketon, Ohio is in the rolling Appalachian foothills south ofChillicothe, in Pike County—it’s one of the poorest areas in the state. The county has lost a lot of industry, butPiketonis still a company town—just, not your average company. The big employer is a Cold War-era uranium enrichment plant, that was once a giant federal project. They stopped enriching uranium there about 15 years ago—but almost 2,000 people still work there cleaning up the site. Now, as Lewis Wallace ofWYSOreports, some of those jobs are at risk.

We’re almost to the finish line on this program but before we go, we’ve gathered some WYSO friends and family members to tell you how we feel about you this holiday season.

