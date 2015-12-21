Matthew's Closet Provides No Cost Shopping For People, Families In Need

Throughout the year on WYSO Weekend, we feature local non-profits who are providing services to our community. This week we spoke to two of the people who operate Matthew’s Closet on Brown Street in Dayton, which provides clothing and other items - at no cost – to those people in need. In this interview excerpt from WYSO Weekend, you’ll hear from Director of Ministry Michael Tarzinski, and the Reverend Julia Roat-Abla with the Dayton Central Church of the Nazarene. Roat-Abla starts by telling us how the charity is serving the communities of South Park and beyond.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit WYSO.