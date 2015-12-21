Cincinnati To Swear In New Police Chief

CINCINNATI (AP) — A 26-year Cincinnati police veteran is set to be sworn in as the department's new chief after filling the role on an interim basis.

Eliot Isaac was named acting chief after Jeffrey Blackwell's ouster in September. A public swearing-in ceremony for the 49-year-old Cincinnati native was scheduled Monday afternoon.

The city had conducted a survey that found that residents who responded wanted the new police chief to emphasize department morale and community policing. They also preferred a chief from within Cincinnati's department, unlike the last two chiefs.

The police union leader, Kathy Harrell, has said Isaac has the department's support.

Mayor John Cranley has said Isaac and city leaders plan a series of community meetings starting Jan. 5, and a top priority is working to reduce the city's gun violence.

