What's Great in Dayton: December 18 - 24, 2015

SICSA will host its Home 4 the Holidays adoption event this weekend.

SICSA will hold the annual Home 4 the Holidays adoption event tomorrow, Saturday from 11am-5pm at the Dayton Mall. There will be lots of adoptable dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens. Take a new furry friend Home for the Holidays! On your Facebook find Home 4 Holidays Adoption Event

A Live Nativity And Christmas Shop is at Far Hills and Dixon, next to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, in Oakwood on Sunday 6 - 8:00pm. The crèche scene will include live animals and beautiful lights! Warm beverages and treats will be served. The Christmas Shop inside will offer many choices for stocking stuffers, holiday confections - the last bits you'll need for your Christmas festivities! On your Facebook find Live Nativity & Christmas Shop

And also on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church, the , under the leadership of DPO Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman, will present the glorious Handel's Messiah.

For they commissioned a custom snow globe of the beautiful theatre as well as a porcelain ornament featuring a pen and ink style drawing of the theatre. This is for your personal and holiday gift giving pleasure.

Do you have an idea that can reduce pollution, prevent e-waste or improve access to healthy food? How about an idea that could help the environment and create a healthier and more sustainable community? Bring Your Green is challenging YOU for a chance to win a cash prize. PLUS, your idea could be selected by the to bring to life!

Charlie, It’s Great In Dayton, Campbell

