Numerous Candidates Vie For Former Speaker's Congressional Seat

County boards of elections are processing many applications from candidates hoping to take over the 8th District congressional seat. That’s the one that was vacated in September by Former House Speaker John Boehner.

As of Thursday, 20 people had filed applications with the Butler County Board of Elections to run in the 8th district special election - scheduled for March 15th of 2016.

Former Speaker of the house John Boehner left that position in September of this year after 24 years.

Included in the mix are one Democrat, one Libertarian, and one Green party candidate.

Director of the Butler County BOE, Diane Noonen says 15 of the potential candidates filed their application just this week.

“It is a lot. John Boehner’s had the seat for over 20 years so this open seat, so many people are just jumping in the race,” she said.

Noonen says the Board will meet on Monday to begin certifying the applications. The possible candidates include state senator Bill Beagle and JD Winteregg, who has run unsuccessfully against Boehner in the past.

Ohio’s 8th district includes parts of Butler, Preble, Clark, Miami, and southern Darke Counties.

