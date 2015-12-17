Groups Want More Time To Fight AEP Energy Deal

Credit MoToMo / Flickr Coal is shipped by barge down the Ohio River.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Opponents want more time from Ohio utility regulators to fight a deal announced this week between American Electric Power and the Sierra Club. The agreement commits AEP to eventually shut down two of its coal-fired power plants and ramp up wind and solar production. But in the meantime it allows the power company a profit guarantee at some of its coal-powered plants, essentially a subsidy paid by consumers.

So not everyone’s happy: Yesterday 10 groups including the Environmental Law & Policy Center and the Ohio Consumers' Counsel filed a motion asking the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to extend the timeline for a decision on the deal. Right now a hearing is set for early January.

AEP and the Sierra Club reached the agreement Tuesday. They say it would result in what are believed to be the largest investments in wind and solar power ever in Ohio.

