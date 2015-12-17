Beavercreek Resident Charged In Wright-Patt Security Breach

CINCINNATI (AP) — Federal authorities have filed charges against a man they say ignored guards' instructions to stop at a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base security gate, prompting evacuations at Ohio's largest military base.

Officials at the facility near Dayton say charges were filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court against 32-year-old Edward Novak, of Beavercreek. Authorities say Novak on Nov. 24 also entered a secure building without authorization before he was stopped. They say he didn't have a weapon.

Charges include trespassing, assault, inducing panic and making false alarms. The other counts are operating a vehicle under the influence, failure to comply with a lawful order, fleeing and eluding a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Court records don't list an attorney for Novak. Calls to his home Wednesday were met with a busy signal.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .