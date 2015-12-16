© 2020 WKSU
Ohio Graduation Rates On Par With National Average

WYSO | By Associated Press
Published December 16, 2015 at 8:03 AM EST
2380333875_23ca72743e_o.jpg
Credit Alan Cleaver / Flickr Creative Commons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new U.S. Department of Education report says Ohio's overall high-school graduation rate of about 82 percent is even with the national average.

The data released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics shows that more U.S. students are graduating from high school than ever before. The 82 percent national rate and the state rates were calculated for the 2013-14 school year.

The report shows that Ohio lags behind the nation in graduation rates for black, Hispanic and economically disadvantaged students. But it's higher than the national average for graduating disabled students and those with limited English proficiency.

The highest overall graduation rate was Iowa at 90 percent, and the lowest was District of Columbus at 61 percent.

Associated Press
