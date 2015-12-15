Season Over For Carillon's 'Tree Of Light'

There will be no Christmas miracle for Dayton History and Carillon Park’s Tree of Light. The 200 foot tall light display covering the historical bell tower was damaged by high winds early Monday morning.

Dayton History President, BradyKress, says the tree will be back next year.

“You know we were scheduled to take this down right after New Year’s so it didn’t make sense to bring the crane out three more times only to have it up for maybe four or five days. So we’re preparing and getting ready and looking forward to Christmas season 2016,” he said.

The director says “the tree of light” was an idea that was formed more than 10 years ago and finally funded by patrons of the park, John and Connie Taylor of Dayton.

Kress says there will be additions to Carillon's Christmas display next year when the Tree of Light returns.

