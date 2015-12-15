Net-Zero Home Produces As Much Energy As it Uses

Jeffrey Testerman is a custom home builder and remodeler. He designed and built a net-zero home that was featured in this year’s Homarama. A net-zero home is one that produces as much energy as it uses. In this excerpt from WYSO Weekend, Testermansays the Lewisburg, Ohio house you’ll hear about next should actually produce more energy than it uses.

You can find out more about homes like this one at hometrends.com.

