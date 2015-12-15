Beavercreek Schools Evacuated After Undisclosed Threat

A threat to Beavercreek High School this morning around 10am resulted in the evacuation of students and faculty. Following the threat, students were transported to an offsite location and were later bussed to their homes or picked up by parents.

Beavercreek Schools spokesman, Ryan Gilding says today’s threat is one of several in the last few months.

“We take these threats—any threat—seriously, and the safety of our students and our staff are the top priority, and we will always act accordingly to keep them safe,” he said.

Beavercreek Police searched the school and gave the all clear at about 2:20 this afternoon. Students have since been allowed back in to pick up their belongings.

Gilding declined to say what the threat was or give details—school officials will meet with investigators tonight to discuss. He also said there is no evidence of a connection to threats against school districts in other cities today including New York and Los Angeles.

Beavercreek high school is open for regular evening activities.

