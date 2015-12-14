Report: Some Ohio Charter Schools Fail To Repay State $6M

State audits show dozens of Ohio charter schools collectively have yet to repay the state more than $6 million in misspent tax dollars.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that audits conducted between 2008 and 2014 uncovered improper spending by about 40 of the tax-funded, privately operated schools.

The Ohio Department of Education findings were recently submitted to federal regulators. U.S. Department of Education officials last month put a hold on a $71 million grant awarded to Ohio to open new charter schools. The department wants assurances the grant will be spent wisely.

The concern comes after reports of attendance irregularities, fiscal mismanagement and staff improprieties at some charter schools.

A letter from Ohio Superintendent Richard Ross accompanying the report says Ohio has increased efforts to more closely monitor charter schools.

