Planned Parenthood Sues Ohio In Fetal Tissue Dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Planned Parenthood is suing Ohio's health director in a dispute over how the organization handles fetal tissue.

The federal lawsuit filed Sunday follows Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's investigation into the group's affiliates.

DeWine's office found no evidence that Planned Parenthood made money from aborted fetuses, but the report instead criticized the facilities for disposing of fetal remains in landfills.

Planned Parenthood calls the alleged wrongdoing "inflammatory." The organization says it follows Ohio law and handles medical tissue disposal in line with other health care providers.

The lawsuit accuses Ohio's health department of changing the interpretation of the fetal tissue disposal rule without notice and then unfairly targeting Planned Parenthood, violating its due process and equal protection rights.

A health department spokeswoman says the agency doesn't comment on pending litigation.

