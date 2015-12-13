Book Nook: Intangiball - the Subtle Things That Win Baseball Games, by Lonnie Wheeler

Baseball is a sport that is obsessed with statistics. Baseball statisticians measure and quantify almost every possible aspect of how the game is played. But there are some things that cannot be measured with numbers. In "Intangiball - the Subtle Things That Win Baseball Games" Lonnie Wheeler explores these mysterious aspects of the game and studies certain players of the past and present who seem to have possessed these unmeasurable attributes which have allowed them to excel beyond any statistician's quantifiable predictions of how the sport can be played. If you love baseball you'll enjoy this book.

