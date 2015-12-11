Ohio Statehouse Effort To Defund Planned Parenthood Still Underway

Credit Karen Kasler / Statehouse News Bureau House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) and Senate President Keith Faber (R-Celina) appear together at a press conference at the Statehouse in June.

State lawmakers went home for the holidays after approving bills creating regulations for ride sharing services, banning questions about criminal convictions on public sector job applications, and restoring a sales tax exemption for rare coins and bullion. But not included in the list is the controversial bill to defund Planned Parenthood.

There are two different versions of the bill to strip $1.7 million from Planned Parenthood. House Speaker CliffRosenberger(R-Clarksville) said just because the bill didn’t pass before the break, that doesn’t mean it’s stalled. “Both the House and the Senate’s passed it, so it’s a priority for both the president and myself.”

And Senate President Keith Faber (R-Celina) said the House version may be the one that eventually wins out. “We need to look at it. I thought there were some minute changes and differences in it, but we’re taking a look at it.”

But both leaders say they’re confident that the bills – which passed both chambers on mostly party line votes – will be among the first to be taken up after lawmakers return from the holiday break.

