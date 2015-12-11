Ohio House Passes Emergency Pet Care Bill

The Ohio House has passed a bill to help pets who need emergency medical care. It’s rare that the House votes unanimously for anything, but lawmakers all agreed on this bill. Its sponsor, Republican Representative Tim Ginter, says the legislation allows emergency medical personnel to provide treatment to animals.

“While there are clear guidelines regarding the treatment of humans, E.M.T’s are unsure as to whether they can provide basic stabilizing care to any animals at the scene.”

Ginter’s bill would allow E.M.T.’s to provide services like mouth to snout resuscitation, splint broken bones, open and maintain airways and administer oxygen. And it would protect E.M.T’s from legal action for providing medical care to pets.

