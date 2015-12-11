GM, Isuzu Invest $82 Million In DMAX Moraine

The DMAX plant in Moraine is getting an $82 million boost from its owners, General Motors and Isuzu. The investment will support diesel engine-related production and create about 150 jobs over the next three years. The company already has about 600 employees at its Dryden Road facility.

The plant was founded in 1998 DMAX by GM and Isuzu and has reported the production of almost 1.7 million engines since 2000.

The most recent new investment of $60 million came in 2014 to "make design changes enabling the engines to meet future emissions requirements."

In a company press release, GM North America Manufacturing Manager Scott Whybrew said, “This investment and job creation is a result of the hard work from ourDMAXteam andIUE-CWALocal 755, who have consistently demonstrated their commitment and dedication to building the best diesel engine possible for our customers.”

