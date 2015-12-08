Ohio Attorney General: Planned Parenthood Probe Near End

Ohio's top law enforcer says state investigators are getting close to finishing their review into whether Planned Parenthood violated its nonprofit status and made money from aborted fetuses.

Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine told reporters Tuesday that he hoped to have results within the next week or so.

Abortion rights groups say DeWine is using the probe to discredit Planned Parenthood.

DeWine announced the investigation in mid-July after anti-abortion activists began releasing undercover videos they said showed Planned Parenthood personnel negotiating the sale of fetal organs.

Such fetal tissue donations are illegal in Ohio. A Planned Parenthood state leader has said no donation program exists here, in accordance with the law.

DeWine has asked his charitable-law section to review the operations of three Planned Parenthood locations that provide abortions.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .