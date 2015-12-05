© 2020 WKSU
Scientists Strike Giant Paleontological 'Gold'

By Joe Palca
Published December 5, 2015 at 7:55 AM EST

Scientists at the University of Edinburgh have found a field of dinosaur footprints on the Isle of Skye. The footprints were made by giant dinosaurs 50 feet long that weighed nearly 20 tons. (This piece initially aired on Dec. 3, 2015, on All Things Considered.)

Corrected: December 7, 2015 at 12:00 AM EST
A previous headline on this story incorrectly used the word "archaeological," which refers to the study of ancient human activity.
