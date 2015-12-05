Scientists Strike Giant Paleontological 'Gold'
Scientists at the University of Edinburgh have found a field of dinosaur footprints on the Isle of Skye. The footprints were made by giant dinosaurs 50 feet long that weighed nearly 20 tons. (This piece initially aired on Dec. 3, 2015, on All Things Considered.)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Corrected: December 7, 2015 at 12:00 AM EST
A previous headline on this story incorrectly used the word "archaeological," which refers to the study of ancient human activity.