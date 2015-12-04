© 2020 WKSU
Scholarship Toward Sustainability: The Antioch Word Looks at LEAF

WYSO | By Ellie Burck
Published December 4, 2015 at 4:40 PM EST
LEAF Scholars from Antioch College's class of 2019
On September 28, the class of 2019 arrived on Antioch’s campus. This is the first class that didn’t receive a full Horace Mann Scholarship, but a half scholarship.  Yet due to an anonymous donation worth over $1 million, Antioch extended full tuition to a group of first-generation college students and environmental science majors. These environmental science majors are called LEAF (Leadership in the Environment at Antioch Fellowship) Scholars.  I had never heard of them until we had co-existed on Antioch’s campus together for several weeks so I decided to find out: Who are they? What did they have to do to become LEAF Scholars, and how are they working towards Antioch’s commitment to environmental sustainability?

The Antioch Word is a monthly podcast for the Antioch College community, about Antioch College. It is written and produced by Antioch College students working at WYSO.

