Scholarship Toward Sustainability: The Antioch Word Looks at LEAF

On September 28, the class of 2019 arrived on Antioch’s campus. This is the first class that didn’t receive a full Horace Mann Scholarship, but a half scholarship. Yet due to an anonymous donation worth over $1 million, Antioch extended full tuition to a group of first-generation college students and environmental science majors. These environmental science majors are called LEAF (Leadership in the Environment at Antioch Fellowship) Scholars. I had never heard of them until we had co-existed on Antioch’s campus together for several weeks so I decided to find out: Who are they? What did they have to do to become LEAF Scholars, and how are they working towards Antioch’s commitment to environmental sustainability?

The Antioch Word is a monthly podcast for the Antioch College community, about Antioch College. It is written and produced by Antioch College students working at WYSO.

