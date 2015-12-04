© 2020 WKSU
Ohio Bill Would Require Police Body Camera Rules To Be Public

WYSO | By Associated Press
Published December 4, 2015 at 4:45 PM EST
Local police departments are taking steps toward equipping officers with body cameras.
Credit User: Scott Davidson / Flickr/Creative Commons
Local police departments are taking steps toward equipping officers with body cameras.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A bipartisan bill in Ohio would require law enforcement agencies to have rules governing the use of body cameras and that such policies be made public.

Cities such as Cleveland and others around Ohio have purchased body cameras for police departments or are considering them, but there is no statewide requirement.

Legislation from Reps. Kevin Boyce, a Columbus Democrat, and Cheryl Grossman, a Grove City Republican, wouldn't mandate the use of body cameras, but it proposes that policies be in place for those agencies that do have them.

It doesn't provide specific recommendations about when the cameras should be on or who should wear them, but says the policy should include those details.

The sponsors say the measure — being introduced Friday — gives agencies flexibility in crafting such rules.

 

