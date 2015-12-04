Black Caucus Leader Visits Ohio On Poverty Tour

A long-standing member of Congress from Michigan will visit Columbus and Dayton this weekend to talk about poverty and other issues.

About 1.7 million people in Ohio were living in poverty in 2014, according to U.S. Census Bureau. John Bennett with the (CAP) says that number hasn’t moved much in the last few years.

“We make some progress but then other things set us back, so it’s a continual battle to try and improve things,” he said.

Bennett says CAP will join other local non-profits, labor, religious, and community groups in the discussion.

“It’s really just a national town hall tour to try and increase recognition of these events that we’ve mentioned; unemployment, poverty, jobs, healthcare and to increase public awareness and try to build some support for various solutions.”

The National Jobs for All Coalition is sponsoring the events and tohelp bring national attention to the effort, U.S. Congressman John Conyers of Michigan is scheduled to attend the events taking place in Columbus today and in Dayton tomorrow.

Conyers is a founding member and Dean of the Congressional Black Caucus.

The open forum in Dayton will take place at The UnitedTheologicalSeminary at10amon Saturday.

