Ohio Patrol, 5 Other States To Target Impaired Driving

The State Highway Patrol in Ohio will participate in a crackdown on impaired driving in a multi-state enforcement effort this week.

State police from Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia also will take part in the project from 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The patrol in Ohio says the effort to create high visibility enforcement on the highway is aimed at making the roadways safer.

The latest effort is part of a multi-state partnership to coordinate law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

Ohio's patrol says its troopers have made more than 22,000 OVI arrests in the state so far this year.

