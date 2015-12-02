Ohio Test Scores Continue To Be Tied To Poverty

Credit Pete "comedy_nose" / Flickr/Creative Commons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An analysis of recent student test results in Ohio shows the continuing role of poverty in the scores.

The study was released Tuesday by the Ohio School Boards Association, Buckeye Association of School Administrators and Ohio Association of School Business Officials.

Education consultant Howard Fleeter, of the Ohio Education Policy Institute, conducted the research using preliminary state results from spring 2015. Tests analyzed included Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, or PARCC, tests in math and English language arts and American Institutes for Research, or AIR, tests in science and social studies.

The analysis found scores in all four areas were highly negatively correlated with the percentage of economically-disadvantaged students, meaning districts with fewer poor students had higher scores while districts with more did worse.

