WYSO Weekend: November 29, 2015

On today’s WYSO Weekend: Veteran’s Voices and WYSO Curious. And you'll hear from several local non-profit agencies and groups who are doing great work here in the Miami Valley.

World AIDS Day is coming up on December1 st . and one local group – TheRubiGirls -has spent decades raising money for research and HIV/AIDS awareness. They just held their annual benefit performance – The Show Must Go On - last night at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Coliseum but earlier in the week I caught up with founding members, JoshStucky and Brent Johnson, and member Jonathan McNeil to find out more about the group and how they got their start.

Vietnam veteran WilliamGoforthknows firsthand the challenge of returning to civilian life after a difficult deployment. He found comfort in horses, and now finds purpose in sharing his discovery with Post 9­11 veterans suffering from Post­Traumatic Stress Disorder. Army veteran, and Wright State student, Adrian Hill of Englewood has today's Veterans' Voices story. Veterans Voices is produced in collaboration with the Veteran and Military Center at Wright State University. Funding for this series comes from Ohio Humanities.

The non-profit, St. Vincent de Paul in Dayton annually serves over 100,000 people in the Miami Valley. This Thanksgiving, the organization will provide for thousands through various services to people and families in need. In this interview withWYSO’sJerry Kenney, Executive Director DavidBohardt talks about the scope of services provided by St. Vincent through a host of conferences, food pantries, community stores, gateway shelters and supportive housing.Bohardtalso discusses the current needs of the organization in terms of funding and donations.

Joe Kirby lives in Oakwood and works in downtown dayton. That’s where WYSO Curious found him. He’s noticed that the city center is...well, quiet. "Do you know how full the buildings are," he asked? "Like these are big buildings and I feel like there is not that many people around." For the answer, WYSOCurious, producer CareyScheerheaded downtown to answer Kirby’s question. WYSOCurious is our series where you ask the questions, we answer them on air and online. Submit your own questions and curiosities by going to our website, W-Y-S-O dot org, and hovering over the news tab to findWYSOCurious. Or, call and leave a message at 769-1374. That’s 937-769-1374.

A local non-profit is putting out a call for help in the way of donations. Hanna’s Treasure Chest in Centerville help’s families and children in need by supplying gently used care packages of clothing, toys, books games. They serve as a donation collection site and then work with social service agencies in Montgomery, Butler, Greene and Warren Counties to distribute the goods to needy families in those areas. Hannah’s is working hard to fulfill demand heading into the holiday season and says the biggest need right now is for winter clothing for kids – especially long sleeve shirts, and pants, gym shoes, winter boots, and coats for infants. Earlier this year we spoke with Hannah’s ED – Sara Williams and found out more about the organization. Information on Donating can be found on the Hannah’s Treasure.org website.

BillFelker with Poor Will's Almanack.

