Ohio House OKs Bill Extending Foster Care Services To Age 21

The Ohio House has passed a bill that would extend the age for people to receive foster care services to 21. Advocates estimate over 1,000 people age out of foster care at age 18 each year.

The measure would increase to 21 the age that foster youths could get services, provided they meet certain education and work requirements.

The proposal would give the state until 2017 to find funding for foster youths between 18 and 21.

The bill also requires guardians to receive a state guide to guardianship. While the proposal doesn't directly require the attorney general to create such a guide, he has created one that meets the bill's standards.

The legislation cleared the House on a 91-2 vote on Tuesday. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .