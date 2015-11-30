State Reports $2.3B In Unclaimed Funds Available In Ohio

State officials say unclaimed funds totaling $2.3 billion are waiting to be claimed in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Unclaimed Funds says unclaimed funds are money or the right to money that may have been dormant in bank checking or savings accounts or forgotten. Other examples include forgotten rent or utility deposits, uncashed checks and uncashed insurance policies.

The department says Ohioans have received $34.4 million in unclaimed funds so far this fiscal year. The average claim is $2,100.

Those who think they may have unclaimed funds can check the department's website or call the state agency. There is no charge for checking for those funds.

Officials say a total of $76 million in unclaimed funds was returned to Ohioans last fiscal year.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .