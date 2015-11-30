New Expert Reports In Tamir Rice Case Find Wrongdoing, Contradicting Prosecutor's Findings

Credit Nick Castele / WCPN Samaria Rice (center) speaking at a previous press conference about the police shooting of her 12-year-old son, Tamir Rice. Attorney Benjamin Crump is on the right.

Attorneys representing the family of Tamir Rice have released two expert reports, calling the fatal shooting of the 12-year-old boy just over a year ago by Cleveland Police “objectively unreasonable.”

The reports come after Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty released his own expert reports supporting officers’ actions. Rice Family lawyers relied on two police veterans based in California, both with over 20 years of experience working with police and use of force issues. They released the documents late Friday evening. Subodh Chandra, an attorney for the Rice family, says two reports by Prosecutor McGinty in October found the officers’ actions justified, which prompted the family to search for more independent experts.

“These reports are very careful to point out the errors in judgement and the errors in application of the law by the prosecutor’s handpicked so-called experts,” said Chandra.

Chandra says the prosecutor’s office is wrapping up the grand jury process and that the jury will read the new reports. Over the weekend, McGinty’s office also released a new frame-by-frame analysis of footage from Cudell Recreation Center where Tamir Rice was shot.

